American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
NYSE:AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters
In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
