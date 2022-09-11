American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

