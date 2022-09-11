American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

