American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $154.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

