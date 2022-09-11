Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.82. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 54,229 shares traded.
Amerigo Resources Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.