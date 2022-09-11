Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.82. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 54,229 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

