AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 3,100 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $125.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

