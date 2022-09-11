AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $125.78 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.