AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $22.92 million and approximately $85,787.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is goo.gl/bAbbd7. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

