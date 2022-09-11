Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $57.31 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,068,172 coins and its circulating supply is 44,958,605 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

