Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $76.84 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $76.84 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00023231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token (CRYPTO:FORTH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.