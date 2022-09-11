Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,878,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,448,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

