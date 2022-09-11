Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$12.88

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

AAV stock opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$12.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.78.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,006,816.78. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

