Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) PT at $8.14

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya Stock Down 15.7 %

AVYA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.08. Avaya has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avaya

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.