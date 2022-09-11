Analysts Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price at $38.11

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

