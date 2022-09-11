Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $18.33

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.