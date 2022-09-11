Analysts Set Expectations for Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hippo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hippo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

HIPO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Hippo has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

