Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $99.15

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 138,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.