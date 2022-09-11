Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,800 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

POSH opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

