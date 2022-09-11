Analysts Set UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) PT at $36.90

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Danske downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

