Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $27.75

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15,578.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 108,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

