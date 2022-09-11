Analyzing Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $4.20 billion 1.79 $789.30 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -4.12

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 2 2 2 0 2.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gold Fields and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gold Fields presently has a consensus price target of $13.77, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.33%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Gold Fields shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41%

Summary

Gold Fields beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

