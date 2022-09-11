Analyzing Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 7.49 -$14.79 million ($0.74) -1.24

Ignyte Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ignyte Acquisition and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Ignyte Acquisition and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83% Inhibikase Therapeutics -4,894.27% -51.81% -46.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ignyte Acquisition beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ignyte Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.