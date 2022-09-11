Analyzing Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 9.66 $779.44 million $5.31 44.45 Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.95 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.90

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 3 6 0 2.67 Intersect ENT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ResMed and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $266.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Intersect ENT.

Risk & Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48% Intersect ENT -161.94% -709.52% -48.18%

Summary

ResMed beats Intersect ENT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; and connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice agencies, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

