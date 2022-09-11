Analyzing Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oragenics and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Addex Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Addex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,342.31%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oragenics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -81.95% -66.99% Addex Therapeutics -1,315.84% -166.17% -119.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oragenics and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics $90,000.00 362.10 -$15.71 million ($0.14) -2.00 Addex Therapeutics $3.45 million 3.28 -$16.80 million ($3.70) -0.28

Oragenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Addex Therapeutics. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oragenics beats Addex Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

