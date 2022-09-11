Analyzing Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stride and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.99 $107.13 million $2.53 15.50 Udemy $518.16 million 4.31 -$80.03 million ($1.00) -16.00

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stride and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00 Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.02%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Stride.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 6.35% 14.06% 6.79% Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83%

Summary

Stride beats Udemy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

