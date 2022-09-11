Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $351,550.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -266.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

