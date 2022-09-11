AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AU stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
