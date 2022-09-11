Anime Token Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $62,133.05 and $47,421.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Anime Token
Anime Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
