Ankr Price Reaches $0.0382 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ankr has a market cap of $369.01 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.88 or 1.00124872 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058713 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015596 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067432 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005513 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00075746 BTC.
Ankr Profile
Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.
Buying and Selling Ankr
