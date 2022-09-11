ankrETH (aEth) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ankrETH Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

