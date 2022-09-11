Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Nigel Garrard Buys 850 Shares

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Garrard bought 850 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$26.05 ($18.22) per share, with a total value of A$22,141.65 ($15,483.67).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

