ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

