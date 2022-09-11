Anyswap (ANY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $670,842.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00024492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and $670,842.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

ANY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

