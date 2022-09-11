Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 122,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.