ApeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $510.09 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $510.09 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00026180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin (APE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

