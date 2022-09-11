Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $67.57 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,218. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

