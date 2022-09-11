ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
