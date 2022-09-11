ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.