Apollon Limassol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $210,686.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00007564 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $536,153.79 and approximately $210,686.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00021999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.