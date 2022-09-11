AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $374,250.20

AppCoins (APPC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $374,250.20 and approximately $12.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

