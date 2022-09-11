Apple’s (AAPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,194,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,455,036,000 after buying an additional 1,209,925 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 119,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

