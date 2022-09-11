Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

