APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.0224

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. APYSwap has a market cap of $406,877.40 and $50,692.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APYSwap Profile

APYS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap. APYSwap’s official website is apyswap.com.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “APYSwap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of shares of Tokenized Vaults.It achieves this through the creation of a Layer 2 blockchain where users can trustlessly swap accounts & assets from multiple Layer 1 blockchains. Including Ethereum, Polkadot, HECO, and Binance Smart Chain.TelegramWhitepaper”

