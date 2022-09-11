Arbidex (ABX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,910.74

Arbidex (ABX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $12,910.74 and $393.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface.Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time.Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

