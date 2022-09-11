Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $906.77

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.77 ($10.96) and traded as low as GBX 795 ($9.61). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 847.50 ($10.24), with a volume of 1,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £127.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,354.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.76.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.