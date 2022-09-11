Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $906.77

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.77 ($10.96) and traded as low as GBX 795 ($9.61). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 847.50 ($10.24), with a volume of 1,980 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £127.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,354.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 906.76.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Cuts Dividend
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.