Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.