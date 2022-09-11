Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.75. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 95,620 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.