Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065,433 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $54,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

