ARCS Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $640,832.18 and approximately $219,299.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARCS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the exchanges listed above.

