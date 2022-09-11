Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.34

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $12.84. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 33,283 shares traded.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.