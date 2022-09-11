Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.34

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $12.84. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 33,283 shares traded.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
