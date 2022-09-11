Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 15,018.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,160,000 after buying an additional 429,978 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.74 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

