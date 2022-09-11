ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $87,035.75 and $53.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

